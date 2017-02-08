Lockhart Smokehouse to bring barbecue to Texas Live! in Arlington

0:42 Video shows attempted kidnapping of 4-year-old girl Pause

1:53 The Pastor at Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

0:59 Officer decides not to shoot, dog takes suspect down

0:46 Firefighters still investigating early morning blaze in Sunnyvale

1:31 New Rangers Ballpark headed to ballot

2:25 Mavs lose in vintage game from Nowitzki

1:01 Senator Ted Cruz remarks on the future of the E.P.A.

0:32 Two men injured after crashing a stolen SUV in south Dallas

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side