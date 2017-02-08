Suspect wanted to brainwash his ex-girlfriend to be his wife, reports say

The 31-year-old Arlington man arrested in New Mexico after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas had reportedly been planning the abduction for more than a year, according to the arrest warrant obtained by The Dallas Morning News.
The affidavit, also obtained by The Albuquerque Journal, stated that the woman told police that Jack Morgan and Samuel Brown, 19, of Phenix City, Ala. had stalked her before abducting her early on Jan. 30.
Morgan allegedly told the woman the he was taking her to a cave to “brainwash her to be his wife,” The Albuquerque Journal reported from the affidavit.
A witness who called 911 told police she saw a man take the woman from her apartment wearing only her undergarments, the Las Vegas Sun reported.
The woman’s father told officials that his daughter and Morgan had dated in college and their relationship had been violent, according to the affidavit.
New Mexico State Police stopped Morgan’s van about 11 p.m. on Jan. 30 near Española and found the woman bound by padlocked chains and in handcuffs, The Associated Press reported.
The woman told police that she got back in touch with Morgan a week before the kidnapping when he reached out to her and they met for coffee, according to the arrest warrant.
She also told police that Morgan and Brown had created false social media accounts to stalk her and had allegedly been planning the kidnapping for more than a year, The Dallas Morning News reported from the affidavit.
Morgan and Brown were booked into the Santa Fe County Jail on a $100,000 bond. They both face kidnapping, false imprisonment and conspiracy charges, records show.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
