Watch as officer makes split-second decision to spare suspect

K-9 Officer Jeff Payne had a split second to decide whether the suspect was armed with a handgun on the night of Jan. 20.
The man had just led police on a chase, ending in a residential neighborhood. He jumped out of a truck and took a shooting stance, aiming at Payne and other patrol officers.
Payne quickly made the decision the suspect didn’t have a gun and immediately ordered his K-9 partner, Jurek, to attack. The suspect, who turned out to have a pocket knife and a small flashlight, was arrested after a brief struggle.
Police on Monday released a dash camera video of Payne’s split second decision to not use deadly force.
“This video exemplifies the difficult environment of policing and the split-second decisions that police officers, across the nation must make on a routine basis,” Police Chief Steve Dye said in a Monday email. “It is apparent this suspect was enticing the officers to shoot him.”
Payne was not available Monday morning for comment.
The incident was recorded shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 20 as police tried to stop the truck for a traffic violation in the 2400 block of W. Jefferson St.
The truck slowed, and then sped away, leading police on a chase for several miles before stopping in a residential cul-de-sac, police said in a Monday news release.
Dye said that the suspect assumed the shooting position, but in the low-light setting officers couldn’t see for sure what he was holding.
“Under these circumstances, I believe it would have been reasonable for the officers to use deadly force based on all perceived factors,” the police chief said. “However, as a result of their high level of training and awareness, they were able to instantaneously determine the suspect was not holding a firearm.”
Payne deployed his K-9 partner, Jurek, who knocked the knife and flashlight out of the suspect’s hands.
Dye said that an alarming number of people are trying to bait officers into using deadly force against them.
“I applaud the officers in this video for their outstanding response and their efforts in saving the life of this suspect,” Dye said. “I also commend all our police officers, across the country, who perform in an exemplary manner on a daily basis toward protecting and serving.”
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments