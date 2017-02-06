Arlington

February 6, 2017 8:42 AM

Firefighters battle fire at old Arlington Six Flags Mall

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

A fire erupted Monday morning at the abandoned Six Flags Mall that was being demolished, a fire official said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was reported shortly after 7 a.m.

The crew at the scene were all out of the building, fire Lt. David Tyler said in a telephone interview.

“We have taken a defensive position,” Tyler said. “It’s still a dangerous situation.”

As of 8:15 a.m., firefighters continued to battle the blaze at the abandoned mall, 2911 E. Division St.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Related content

Arlington

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos