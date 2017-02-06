Firefighters battle fire at old Arlington Six Flags Mall

A fire erupted Monday morning at the abandoned Six Flags Mall that was being demolished, a fire official said.
No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was reported shortly after 7 a.m.
The crew at the scene were all out of the building, fire Lt. David Tyler said in a telephone interview.
“We have taken a defensive position,” Tyler said. “It’s still a dangerous situation.”
As of 8:15 a.m., firefighters continued to battle the blaze at the abandoned mall, 2911 E. Division St.
