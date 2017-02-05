Injured Arlington officer gets to go home after being run over

After being run over twice Wednesday night, Arlington police Cpl. Elise Bowden didn’t believe she was going to survive.
But the mother of eight made it, and on Sunday, Bowden got to go home from the hospital.
“I’m just overwhelmed,” an emotional Bowden said Sunday just outside of John Peter Smith Hospital as she sat in a wheelchair.
Bowden had been hospitalized at the Fort Worth hospital since Wednesday night, recovering from injuries she suffered after a suspect ran over her twice, police said.
Dozens of co-workers, police, friends, relatives and members of the hospital staff lined up outside of the hospital and cheered as the Arlington officer was led out of the hospital, accompanied by her husband, Arlington police Sgt. Brad Norman and Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson.
Bowden said Sunday she held no grudges.
Bowden and her husband thanked friends and supporters over and over for their support.
“Another detective from Dallas who got run over himself came to tell me, you’ll survive this,” Bowden said. “I know I will. I already did. Everything I have is mend-able.”
Arlington police Lt. Christopher Cook said Sunday that two dash camera videos from patrol cars captured the scenes as Bowden was run over.
“It’s a very difficult and hard video to watch,” Cook said. “It shows how close to death she was.”
Cook said that the department would work with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office on a possible release of the videos, but no date had been scheduled.
Bowden was conducting a traffic stop at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Spring Lake Drive when she noticed the driver, Tavis Crane, had active warrants for his arrest, an Arlington police news release said. Four people were in the car at the time, including a 2-year-old child.
Crane had a felony warrant from Dallas County for a probation violation of evading arrest and multiple misdemeanor warrants out of Grand Prairie, police said.
Bowden called for backup after stopping Crane, and two additional units responded.
“She was very polite. The suspect was given so many chances to get out of the vehicle that I’d say she was begging him to get out,” Cook said Sunday.
Crane refused to comply as Bowden walked to the back of the car and Officer Craig Roper entered the suspect’s car through a passenger door. Crane put his car in reverse, hitting Bowden and slamming into her patrol car, police said.
“The impact knocked the police car out of position,” Cook said.
Crane pulled forward, again running over Bowden as he tried to flee, police said.
In an attempt to get Crane to stop, Officer Roper, who at this time was in a rear passenger seat, shot at Crane.
Crane’s car came to a stop at the end of the road, police said. None of the passengers in Crane’s vehicle were injured.
Crane was taken to Arlington Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:31 a.m. Thursday, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's website.
Lee Merritt, a local attorney who is representing the Crane family, said witness accounts differ from the version of events released by police. Merritt had a press conference Friday and asked that any dash and body camera footage be shared with the family.
Bowden has been with the Arlington Police Department since May 20, 2002, according to a police department news release.
Roper, who has been on the force since January 2015, remains on administrative leave.
