Police identify Arlington officers in fatal traffic stop shooting

Police on Friday identified the two officers involved in a fatal police-involved shooting earlier this week.
Cpl. Elise Bowden, a mother of eight and a grandmother, remains hospitalized at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, recovering from injuries she suffered after a suspect ran over her twice, police said.
Bowden has been with the Arlington Police Department since May 20, 2002, according to a police department news release.
She was conducting a traffic stop at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday at the 1700 block of Spring Lake Drive when she noticed the driver, Tavis Crane, had active warrants for his arrest, an Arlington police news release said. Four people were in the car at the time.
Crane had a felony warrant from Dallas County for a probation violation of evading arrest and multiple misdemeanor warrants out of Grand Prairie, police said.
Bowden called for backup after stopping Crane, and two additional units responded. When the officers approached Crane to arrest him, he refused to comply and put his car in reverse, hitting Bowden and slamming into her patrol car, police said.
In an attempt to get Crane to stop, one of the backup officers, Craig Roper, got into Crane's car from the rear passenger door and shot him. None of the passengers in Crane’s vehicle were injured.
Crane pulled forward, again running over Bowden as he tried to flee, but his car came to a stop at the end of the road, police said.
Crane was taken to Arlington Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:31 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's website.
Lee Merritt, a local attorney who is representing the Crane family, said witness accounts differ from the version of events released by police. Merritt had a press conference Friday and asked that any dash and body camera footage be shared with the family.
Bowden is assigned to the West Patrol Division and works the midnight shift. She is married to Sgt. Brad Norman of the Arlington Police Department.
Roper remains on administrative leave.
He was hired by the Arlington Police Department on Jan. 19, 2015. He is assigned to the West Patrol Division and works the midnight shift.
