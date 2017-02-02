Arlington police fatally shoot man who ran over officer twice

5:46 Mensaje del oficial de policía Daniel Segura a la comunidad hispana de Fort Worth Pause

0:15 Explosion in downtown Fort Worth under investigation

1:49 DFW Detained attorney Chris Hamilton speaks

0:30 'This is what democracy looks like,' DFW protesters chant

0:44 "These lawyers are doing so much on their own dime..."

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:37 Patriots CB Malcolm Butler on Wednesday being anniversary of his Super Bowl pick

0:47 Serial robbery suspect caught on video at Camp Bowie cash store

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague