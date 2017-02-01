Arlington man found with kidnapped woman chained inside his van in New Mexico

A woman who had been kidnapped from her Las Vegas home was found bound by chains in the back of an Arlington man’s van Monday, according to the Associated Press.
A witness said that the 28-year-old woman was taken from her apartment early Monday wearing only her undergarments, the Las Vegas Sun reported.
Tips led police to name Jack Morgan, 31, of Arlington as a person of interest and believed she was being taken to Espanola, a city in northern New Mexico.
State police stopped a van around 11 p.m. near Espanola where they found the woman bound by padlocked chains and in handcuffs behind her back, the Associated Press reported. She was taken to the hospital with visible injures and later released.
The driver of the van was identified as Morgan and the passenger was Samuel Brown, 19, of Phenix City, Alabama.
Morgan and Brown were booked at the Santa Fe County Detention Center and face charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment and conspiracy, according to the Associated Press.
The relationship between Morgan and the woman is unclear but a witness told KTNV Las Vegas that he had seen Morgan the night before the kidnapping and believes he may be an ex-boyfriend.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
