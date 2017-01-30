Gotham beware: Six Flags’ The Joker roller coaster inches closer to life

Six Flags Over Texas is now one step closer to bringing The Joker to life.
On Monday, workers installed the final piece of the park’s 13th roller coaster, which is set to open this spring. It’s being installed in the Gotham City area of the park.
“Six Flags has a long history of innovation and bringing something new to the theme park industry,” Park President Steve Martindale said at the ceremony. “The Joker is no exception. It’s one of the wildest rides I’ve ever seen.”
The construction of The Joker continues the park’s trend of adding at least one major attraction each season, according to a previous Star-Telegram article.
The one-minute ride lifts the cars up a 12-story hill and drops them straight down. The track will run between the individual cars and allows riders to spin as they go through the curves and loops.
This story includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
