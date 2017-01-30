Arlington

January 30, 2017 7:22 PM

Arlington police investigating man’s death

By Susan McFarland

Arlington

Police are investigating the death of a young man as a homicide.

Officers responded to a call at about 1:30 p.m. Monday in an apartment in the 2200 block of Falconer Circle after a family member came home and found a male in his 20s deceased.

Detectives are treating the incident as a homicide and are working leads, including canvassing the neighborhood and interviewing potential witnesses.

The man’s name will be released once the Tarrant County medical examiner makes positive identification and the next of kin has been notified.

Arlington

