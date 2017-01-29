Motorist killed by wrong-way driver on I30 in Grand Prairie

A motorist was killed Sunday morning by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 30, police said.
The name of the man killed in the accident had not been released pending notification of relatives.
The wrong-way driver, a woman in her early 20s, was seriously injured in the wreck, police said. She was taken to a local hospital, but her condition was not available.
No other injuries were reported.
The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on westbound Interstate 30 near Duncan Perry Road.
The victim was westbound on the highway when his vehicle collided with another vehicle that had been traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, police said.
The victim died at the scene, police said.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 30 will be closed for several hours Sunday morning as authorities investigate the fatal wreck.
