Officer hurt, driver arrested after SUV slams into Arlington police car

During a busy night for Arlington police officers, one was taken to the hospital after a driver struck his police vehicle on Interstate 30.
An Arlington police officer was working off-duty with the Texas Department of Transportation I-30 construction project to help with the closing and re-opening of lanes overnight, according to Arlington Police Department spokesman Lt. Christopher Cook.
About 3:45 a.m. Saturday, the driver’s door of the officer’s vehicle was struck by an SUV in the 2100 block of East I-30 in the eastbound lanes. The officer was taken to Arlington Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, and was released and is expected to make a full recovery, Cook said.
Luis Gilberto Devora, 28, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Cook said Saturday afternoon. Devora remained in the Arlington Jail with bond set at $1,000.
The incident was one of 10 DWI arrests Arlington police made overnight; Arlington officers typically make 4-6 such arrests on weekend nights, Cook said.
