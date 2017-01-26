Body found in Dalworthington Gardens lake identified as missing man

The body found in A. H. “Pappy” Elkins Lake Wednesday was identified by his mother as a 33-year-old man who went missing from Dalworthington Gardens two weeks ago.
Kathee Barton posted on Facebook that her son, Erik Lynn Barton, was found in a Dalworthington Gardens lake.
Erik was last seen on Jan. 11 in the town of Dalworthington Gardens, according to a missing persons poster.
City workers driving by the lake found the body around 1 p.m., Police Chief Aaron Ausmus said.
Ausmus said the body appeared to have been there for a long time. No foul play was initially suspected.
The body and cause of death have not been officially identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
