January 26, 2017 8:21 AM

Body found in Dalworthington Gardens lake identified as missing man

By Azia Branson

DALWORTHINGTON GARDENS

The body found in A. H. “Pappy” Elkins Lake Wednesday was identified by his mother as a 33-year-old man who went missing from Dalworthington Gardens two weeks ago.

Kathee Barton posted on Facebook that her son, Erik Lynn Barton, was found in a Dalworthington Gardens lake.

Erik was last seen on Jan. 11 in the town of Dalworthington Gardens, according to a missing persons poster.

City workers driving by the lake found the body around 1 p.m., Police Chief Aaron Ausmus said.

Ausmus said the body appeared to have been there for a long time. No foul play was initially suspected.

The body and cause of death have not been officially identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

