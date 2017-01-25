Body found in Pappy Elkins Lake in Dalworthington Gardens

Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Pappy Elkins Lake in Dalworthington Gardens.
City workers who were driving by the lake found the body in the water about 1 p.m., Dalworthington Gardens Police Chief Aaron Ausmus said.
Ausmus said the body appeared to have been there for a long time. No foul play was initially suspected.
The lake is located off Elkins Drive in Gardens Park.
The body has not been identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Check back later for updates.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments