Arlington man dies nearly two weeks after shooting near Texas 360

A man who was shot almost two weeks ago in Arlington died at a Fort Worth hospital Wednesday.
Ramad Silas, 27, of Arlington died just after midnight at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.
Police responded to a shooting call around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 7 at the 2500 block of Thomason Circle, near Texas 360.
A man at the apartment complex heard shots fired and went outside to find his family member on the ground with gunshot wounds, police said.
Police continue to investigate but no one had been arrested as of Friday afternoon.
