Candidates can file for Arlington City Council starting Wednesday

First-term Mayor Jeff Williams is up for re-election May 6 along with four City Council members as the candidate filing period opens Wednesday.
The available council seats are in single-member districts 3,4 and 5 and at-large District 8. They are currently held by Robert Rivera, Kathryn Wilemon, Lana Wolff and Michael Glaspie, respectively.
A potential candidate has already announced an election bid. Roxanne Thalman, an IT consultant at GM Financial, said Nov. 30 that she will file for Rivera’s seat, after he announced that he would not seek re-election.
Candidates can file until Feb. 17. They have to be at least 18 years old and have resided in Texas the previous 12 months and in the city the previous six months before the candidate filing deadline.
Candidate filing packets and other information can be viewed and downloaded from the city secretary’s website. Completed applications can be presented in person or mailed to the city secretary’s office at 101 W. Abram St., Arlington, TX 76010.
