Grand Prairie man apparently drowned in flash floods

The strong storms that moved through North Texas late Sunday may have claimed one life, police said.
A Grand Prairie man was found dead in a culvert in Arlington near Collins Street on Monday evening, said Arlington police spokesman Steven Bartolotta. Investigators say the victim apparently was swept away by flash flood waters and drowned Sunday night.
The victim was identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner as 36-year-old Jose Alfaro.
Bartolotta said Alfaro’s body was found near the train tracks near South Collins and East Abram streets about 6 p.m. Monday. No foul play is suspected and investigators were still trying to determine how Alfaro’s body ended up in the culvert.
Sunday’s storms brought one tornado that touched down in Grand Prairie and dumped more than 3 inches of rain at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport along with wind gusts up to 70 mph.
