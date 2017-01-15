ARLINGTON For Dallas Cowboys fans such as Juan Martinez, Sunday was a day to plant a blue-and-silver flag st AT&T Stadium and establish a home-field advantage once and for all.
“It’s time for people across the country to know this is our stadium,” Martinez, a McAllen emergency room nurse, said as he tailgated outside the 8-year-old facility, waiting for the 3:40 p.m. kickoff against the Green Bay Packers.
Martinez, his wife and and family friends make the nine-hour drive to Arlington several times a year to catch games.
“Now that we have got Dak Prescott and Zeke [Elliott], I have noticed louder fans,” he said, referring to Dallas top two rookie sensations.
AT&T Stadium has hosted a Super Bowl, national college football and basketball championships, international soccer matches and numerous megaconcerts.
But for NFL fans, Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and Packers was one of the biggest events in the stadium’s history.
For Cowboys fans, it was a time to finally give AT&T Stadium a reputation as a place to fear. The stadium is known for its subdued noises during Cowboys games, and when certain well-traveled teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants come to town, the visiting crowd is often as loud as the home crowd.
But on Sunday, Cowboys fans arrived with the hope of raising the raucousness to a new level.
“I feel like this is our year,” said Priscilla Espinoza of Lewisville, who tailgates along Collins Street. Espinoza said she had been to concerts at AT&T Stadium, but Sunday’s football game was her first at the landmark facility.
For Packers fans, it was all about reliving the joy of Super Bowl XLV, when Green Bay beat the Steelers 31-25 in February 2011 during the first Super Bowl held in North Texas.
34 Times the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers have played, with each team winning 17 games going into Sunday’s playoff matchup.
Matt McPherson, a Keller native who know lives in West Palm Beach, Fla., maintained that the Arlington stadium will always be represented by fans wearing the green and gold of Wisconsin’s favorite team. He said he previously attended a game several years ago in which the Packers staged a second-half comeback against Dallas, and at that time the stadium sounded like it had equal numbers of Cowboys and Packers fans.
So why did a Keller guy end up cheering for the Packers?
For starters, the Cowboys weren’t very good during much of McPherson’s childhood. He is 26 years old.
But there are other factors.
“I had a crush on a girl in the third grade who liked the Packers. My birthstone is emerald. My eyes are yellow and green,” he said. “It just seems right.”
Staff writer Bryan Bastible contributed to this report.
