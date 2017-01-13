Arlington man dies weeks after shooting; suspect in custody

An Arlington man who was shot last month has died from his injuries and a suspect remains in custody, police said.
Renan Medina, 44, died Thursday night at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
He was shot about 10 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the 3500 block of Wakefield Circle, off South Cooper Street.
Witnesses told police that Antonio Mireles, 26, shot Medina during an altercation, said Sgt. VaNessa Harrison, police spokeswoman. Medina died of a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to the medical examiner’s office.
Mireles, who was arrested Jan. 5, was initially charged with aggravated assault. The district attorney’s office is reviewing the case, Harrison said.
Mireles remains in the Tarrant County jail with his bail set at $15,000.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
