Ex-boyfriend accused in killing of Arlington woman who was found shot in car

The 32-year-old ex-boyfriend of an Arlington woman was arrested in her killing Wednesday, police said.
Viet Nguyen Quoc was taken into custody without incident in Dallas, according to a police news release.
Cam-Tu Tran, 30, died of a gunshot wound early Monday morning. Police found her about 1:30 a.m. in a parked car outside a home in the 3400 block of Mayflower Court, off East Mayfield Road.
Quoc also faces an aggravated assault charge in the shooting of a man who had been in the car with Tran.
The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. On Tuesday, the man told police that Quoc shot him and Tran as they sat in a Mercury Sable sedan, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
The man couldn’t give a full interview to police since he had been shot near his mouth. He identified Quoc as the shooter by selecting his picture, the affidavit said.
Tran’s family told police that she and Quoc had been dating but recently broke up.
Since then, the affidavit said, Tran had been receiving phone calls from various numbers, though the caller would never say anything.
Her car had also been keyed recently and her tires cut, her family told police. Tran suspected Quoc of making the phone calls and damaging her car.
Quoc was booked into the Arlington city jail Wednesday night. His bail was set at $250,000.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments