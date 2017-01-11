Two Kennedale schools put on lockdown as police search for suspect

Fellowship Academy and Kennedale Junior High School were put on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as police searched for a suspect in the area who possibly had a weapon, Kennedale police Chief Tommy Williams said.
The situation was still ongoing at 4 p.m.
The suspect was being pursued on foot by Arlington police before ending up in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, near both schools, Williams said.
The pursuit began when Arlington police tried to pull over a possible stolen vehicle, Arlington police spokesman Chris Cook said. A chase ensued before the four suspects bailed the vehicle on foot near Bowman Springs Road.
Three of the suspects were arrested, Cook said, but one remained at large, prompting the two schools to go on lockdown.
Police were unsure if the suspect had a weapon, but officers did see an empty gun magazine in the suspects’ vehicle, Cook said.
Check back for details.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments