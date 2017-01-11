Caught on camera: Burglary suspects at Arlington Taco Bell ID’d

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

0:25 Woman killed, man injured in overnight shooting in Arlington

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

0:24 Breathing problems result from Haltom City fire

1:47 This is Topgolf

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys' playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl