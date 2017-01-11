Caught on camera: Burglary suspects at Arlington Taco Bell ID’d

Thanks to tips from the public, police are no longer searching for the identities of a man and a woman accused of burglarizing an elderly couple’s home in Arlington over the holidays.
Arlington police posted a surveillance video Tuesday of the man and woman using the elderly couple’s credit cards to buy lunch at a Taco Bell in Arlington, police said. Later that evening, the department said in a post that the two had been identified.
A big THANKS to our social media crime fighters. We have this tandem identified. https://t.co/M7PbTkWUH6— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) January 11, 2017
Sgt. VaNessa Harrison said the post on social media was to let the public know they no longer need to call in with tips or information.
Police do not want to release names until the suspects are in police custody, Harrison said.
The two are accused of stealing electronics, jewelry and credit cards from the home while the couple was at work.
