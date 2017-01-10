Arlington burglary suspects seen using victims’ credit cards at Taco Bell, police say

Police are searching for a man and woman accused of breaking into an elderly Arlington couple’s home over the holidays and stealing electronics, jewelry and credit cards.
The suspects were caught on surveillance video at a Taco Bell in Irving, using the victims’ credit cards to buy lunch, police said. The homeowners were at work during the incident.
“Since the burglary the suspects have attempted to use the elderly victim’s identity to get credit cards and pay for other things,” a police news release said.
The suspects are driving a silver or light blue Mercury Grand Marquis, police said.
Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call (817) 459-5808.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments