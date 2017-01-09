Arlington

January 9, 2017 7:17 AM

Woman killed, man injured in shooting outside Arlington home

By Mark David Smith

ARLINGTON

One woman was killed and a man was hospitalized in a shooting overnight in Arlington, police said.

Police responded to a shooting call after 1:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Mayflower Court, where the two victims were found shot inside a parked car, police spokeswoman Vanessa Harrison said.

The woman was killed and the man was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds in unknown condition.

The woman was identified as Cam-Tu Tran, 30, by the Tarrant County medical examiner.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808

Arlington

