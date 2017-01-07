Arlington residents left in cold after blaze damages several townhomes

Many people were forced into the bitter cold early Saturday after a two-alarm fire damaged several units at a townhome complex in Arlington.
Firefighters responded to a one-alarm fire at Park City Townhomes at the 2900 block of Matlock Road just before 1 a.m. and shortly after arrival upgraded the call to a two-alarm fire.
The blaze was placed under control by firefighters just after 2 a.m., fire officials said.
The 911 call reported the fire came from the home’s living room.
One man was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas with burn injuries.
Several families were displaced and left in the frigid cold, which reached as low as 14 degrees in Arlington overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Djessy Mampaka, a resident on scene, said his sister woke him up after hearing a man outside screaming. He went outside to find a man with burn injuries and flames coming from the back of the man’s townhome with heavy smoke coming from the front.
“Things like this you can’t really prepare for and when they happen, you’re not ready for it,” Mampaka said.
Arlington Firefighters working a 2 alarm apt fire. 1 man taken to Parkland with burns. 8 units damaged. Several families left in the cold pic.twitter.com/nvo9Wqrgf2— Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) January 7, 2017
The American Red Cross and property management were on scene to help the families displaced by the fire.
An initial loss estimated the structural damage to be around $125,000, fire officials said.
No other injuries were reported.
The Arlington Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.
