Man hospitalized in shooting at apartment complex in Arlington

A man is in the hospital after being shot outside an apartment complex in northeast Arlington Friday night.
Police responded to the shooting call around 10:45 p.m. at the 2500 block of Thomason Circle, near Texas 360.
A man at the apartment complex heard shots fired and went outside to find his family member on the ground with gunshot wounds, said Sgt. VaNessa Harrison, police spokeswoman.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.
Police said they have received little cooperation and do not have any suspects as of early Saturday, Harrison said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
