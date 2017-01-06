Arlington

January 6, 2017 7:05 AM

Arlington police chase with suspected drunken driver ends in crash

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

A police chase that ended in a crash left one woman in the hospital early Friday in Arlington.

Arlington police were in pursuit of a suspected drunken driver around 1 a.m. at Texas 360 and Mayfield Road when the female driver did not stop and continued going westbound onto Interstate 20.

After about 10 miles, the woman’s vehicle “went airborne” and rolled over multiple times before it crashed into a wooded area near the Bowen Road exit on I-20, police said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were injured during the chase.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

