Arlington officers replace teens’ broken basketball goal for Christmas

Some Arlington teenagers got a surprise Christmas present from their local police officers.
On the last day of school before Christmas break, several anonymous patrol officers bought a new basketball goal to replace the broken one neighborhood kids use at McQueary Street and Matt Lane, said Lt. Christopher Cook.
The officers, who do not want to be identified, set it up to surprise the kids when they came home from school.
The new basketball goal has resulted in “a lot of positive interaction between kids and officers,” Cook said.
“They were very appreciative,” Cook said. “It went a long way in building trust.”
