Closed Bardin Road bridge over Texas 360 set for repairs

A half-million dollars’ worth of repairs to the fire-damaged Bardin Road bridge over Texas 360 in southeast Arlington could begin in January, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The work would take several months to complete, a department official said.
The bridge has been closed since early November, when a trailer load of propane tanks caught fire under the bridge and caused severe damage. The truck did not hit the bridge, Michael Peters, a spokesman for the agency’s Fort Worth district office, said in an email to the Star-Telegram.
The highway department “is quickly moving forward with with plans to replace the damaged elements of the Bardin Road bridge,” Peters said. “The bridge was closed for the safety of the traveling public and for TxDOT to evaluate it. We now estimate an emergency contract will be awarded in January for approximately $500,000.”
The sooner the better, Mayor Jeff Williams said.
“It will be important to get it open to relieve congestion … in the southeast part of our city,” Williams said.
Repairs will include replacing the beams and the deck where the fire damage occurred, Peters said. The bridge beams will be constructed elsewhere.
Motorists will continue to be detoured to other routes.
“TxDOT apologizes for the inconvenience the closure is causing, and we appreciate the patience of motorists as the bridge is repaired,” Peters said.
