Arlington officer chooses unusual punishment for pot-smoking teen

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale Pause

0:57 Dallas Cowboys fans line up for playoff tickets

1:18 Cowboys fans camp out for playoff tickets

2:08 Keller and TCU commit RJ Nembhard take Moritz Holiday Classic tourney title

3:08 Mac Attack says Cowboys won't repeat '07 gag

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:00 Ezekiel Elliott Makes The Nice List By Giving Cowboys' O-Line UTVs for Christmas

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:42 Fort Worth police dash cam video of July shooting