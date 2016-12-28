Downed power lines shut down all I-30 westbound lanes in Arlington

— Eastbound Interstate 30 at Ballpark Way has reopened while westbound lanes remain closed Wednesday due to downed power lines.
A construction crane was working at the Extended Stay America Six Flags around 11:20 a.m. at the 2400 block of east I-30 when it tipped over it caused power lines to fall across all lanes of I-30 near Ballpark Way, police said.
Both directions of I-30 were shut down for almost an hour before the eastbound lanes were reopened. Police did not have an estimate for when the westbound lanes would reopen.
The crane operator was not injured. One vehicle on the interstate struck the lines but was not injured.
Oncor was dispatched to the incident to safely remove the downed lines from the interstate.
Patrol and traffic units are on scene to re-route traffic in the area, police said.
The cause of the incident is unknown at this time, police said.
Lots of impatient drivers stuck on I-30 in Arlington @wfaachannel8 #wfaa pic.twitter.com/a6ecgjFF5C— D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) December 28, 2016
I-30 in Arlington near Six Flags has been shut down due to a construction crane tipping over. pic.twitter.com/FiUYJaEQr2— Brian New (@BrianNewCBS) December 28, 2016
This story will be updated.
