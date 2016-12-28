Dallas Cowboys fans camp out overnight for playoff tickets

Dozens of Dallas Cowboys fans camped out overnight in sleeping bags and lawn chairs at AT&T stadium in Arlington waiting for NFL divisional round playoff tickets to go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
“I’ve been a fan since I can remember. My grandfather brought me into the Cowboys and that’s the way I go at it, my kids are the same way,” said Jose Zarate, a fan who arrived at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
A limited number of tickets is available because season ticket holders already had a chance to purchase theirs, according to WFAA. The tickets go on sale at the both box office and online Wednesday.
"We're excited for our fans. We're looking forward to a great playoff run,” said Cowboys spokesman Joe Trahan. “We share the same excitement they do. We have the best fans in the world."
AT&T Stadium’s maximum capacity is more than 100,000, and the average game attracts about 93,000 fans, he said. Trahan did not immediately have information on how many playoff tickets were available Wednesday.
The Cowboys were last in the playoffs in 2014 when they defeated the Detroit Lions in the wild card round and lost to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.
The Cowboys last won the Super Bowl in the 1994 season when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers for their 5th franchise title. Since then, they’ve reached the playoffs eight times but have yet to return to the NFC championship game.
“It’s been 21 years. That’s why it’s so hyped and that’s why we’re so crazy about it and we’re willing to wait out here for the tickets,” Zarate said. “It’s been so long.”
The Cowboys clinched the NFC East division and were the top seed in the NFC when the Eagles upset the Giants in week 15 this year. The Cowboys will have a bye in the first round and will have home-field advantage leading up to the Super Bowl, which will be in Houston.
The time, opponent and date have not been determined but the game will be the weekend of Jan. 14-15.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments