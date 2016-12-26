Two shot during fight in Uptown parking garage in Dallas

Police continued their search Monday for a gunman who wounded two people during a fight in an Uptown parking garage.
The victims were taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police did not release the names of the victims.
Police responded to a shooting call shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Cedar Springs Road in the parking lot of the Gables Villa Rosa apartments.
Officers learned that the victims were shot after a fight with the suspect.
The gunman left the scene before officers arrived.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
