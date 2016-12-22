Burglar steals mom’s gifts for kids, so Arlington officers buy new ones

1:19 Grinch steals gifts, but Arlington officers buy new ones Pause

0:41 Rangers GM Jon Daniels discusses center field needs

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

0:59 Cowboys fans tailgate before Tampa Bay game

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

0:13 Man uses stolen credit cards to buy $4,300 in gift cards

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth