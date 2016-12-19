Cowboys-Bucs game gets second-highest TV rating of NFL season

0:59 Cowboys fans tailgate before Tampa Bay game Pause

0:35 One killed in overnight house fire in Dallas

3:24 Highland Park Captures Fourth State Title in School History, 16-7 over Temple

1:33 The Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving Day

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

5:08 Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys big win over the Buccaneers

0:34 Dak Prescott explains Ezekiel Elliott's Salvation Army bucket dive

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:16 Mac Attack says Dak Has QB Controversy