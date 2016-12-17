Fatal head-on collision kills 28-year-old motorist in Arlington

Police are investigating a fatal collision that killed the 28-year-old driver of a passenger car early Saturday.
Police responded to the crash in the 1200 block of Turner Warnell Road around 9:16 a.m. on Saturday . Investigators believe that the driver of a passenger car travelling westbound on Turner Warnell lost control and crossed over into oncoming traffic for some unknown reason, according to a news release from Arlington police.
A sports utility vehicle traveling eastbound struck the passenger car in the eastbound lanes, the release said. The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the passenger car. A man and woman in the SUV were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that speed and wet roads may have been a contributing factor in the crash, the news release said. The name of the deceased will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin notification has occurred, the release said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments