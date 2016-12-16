Arlington police officer resigns during a criminal review of her work

A veteran investigator has resigned from the Arlington Police Department following an administrative review of her work that has recently become a criminal investigation, according to a story by CBS 11 News.
The CBS story said Arlington officers reviewed all of the investigator’s work after receiving allegations that she closed cases without investigating them.
Police officials stated that at least one case was not investigated properly, the CBS story said.
Police said the sergeant was promoted before Arlington officials became aware of the allegations that she improperly discharged her duties, the CBS story said.
