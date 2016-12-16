Arlington’s airport has a coyote problem and a plan to stop them

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video Pause

1:00 Man tries to rob Fort Worth liquor store, gets turned down

1:33 The Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving Day

1:00 Dead body found on UTA campus

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:23 Two found dead in Fort Worth home

2:04 West Orange Stark captures second-straight state title, 24-6 over Sweetwater

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

1:43 After Aledo opens its doors to grieving Iraan, the title game awaits