Woman killed in Arlington was trying to sell jewelry for Christmas money

1:33 The Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving Day Pause

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

0:23 Two found dead in Fort Worth home

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:00 Man tries to rob Fort Worth liquor store, gets turned down

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:21 Local teen teaches domino skills to actor Will Smith