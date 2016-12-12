Dalworthington Gardens police chase ends with suspect’s arrest in Dallas

A man was arrested early Monday in Dallas after leading police on a slow pursuit that began in Dalworthington Gardens.
A Dalworthington Gardens police officer tried to stop the man about midnight. The driver pulled over, but then he drove off as the officer approached the pickup, FOX 4 reported.
He led police on a slow chase eastbound on Interstate 20, and the Dallas Sheriff’s Department joined at one point. Deputies eventually were able to disable the pickup truck with road spikes on Racine Drive near Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas, FOX 4 reported. It was unclear why the man tried to evade police, it reported.
He will face at least one charge of felony evading arrest.
The Dallas Morning News reported that a Sheriff’s Department squad car was damaged in the pursuit.
