Six Flags attempts to break world record for kissing under mistletoe

Pucker up, North Texas.

Six Flags Over Texas, along with some of its sister parks, will try to break a world record at 4 p.m. today for most couples kissing under a mistletoe simultaneously.

All couples are invited and must be at least 17. Those in attendance must also pay admission.

Six Flags Over Georgia set the record for most couples kissing under mistletoe in 2015 at 201 couples. That park has now teamed up with others, including Arlington’s, to break that record.

According to the Guinness World Records online, the record for most people kissing simultaneously was set in Mexico City in 2009 at 39,879. (Kisses between families were counted.)

The record for most couples kissing simultaneously was set in Brazil in May 2014 at 13,577 pairs.

