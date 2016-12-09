Arlington fires 9 police officers accused of falsifying traffic stop totals

Nine Arlington police officers accused of falsifying the number of traffic stops they made have been fired, the department announced Friday.
Three other officers who were also under investigation since May decided to resign, according to a police press release Friday. Four other police officers are still under investigation.
The officers who were fired have a right to appeal the department’s decision.
Police Chief Will Johnson declined to comment Friday night.
A routine internal audit earlier this year revealed that the officers, all assigned to the patrol division, had reported making traffic stops that were never conducted, police spokesman Christopher Cook said. Fifteen officers were initially placed on leave in May — with one more later going on leave — as the department began an internal investigation.
“These allegations are serious and represent conduct that is not consistent with departmental expectations,” Johnson said in a statement at the time.
The accused officers reported on their in-car computers that they had made a traffic stop at a particular address but did not give any names, a source close to the investigation said. Some of the officers listed license plate numbers, the source said.
The alleged falsified stops were discovered when supervisors could not find accompanying dash cam video of the stops, the source said.
The accused officers were not interviewed by internal affairs before they were placed on leave, Cook, the police spokesman, said.
Officers are required to report driver demographics, the reason for the traffic stop, whether an arrest occurred and whether a search was conducted during the stop, Cook said. That data is used to compile the department’s annual racial-profiling report.
Ryan Osborne
