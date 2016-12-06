Arlington’s MAX bus service finds bumpy road to funding

A divided City Council Tuesday approved the city’s share of funding -- about $177,000 -- to extend Arlington’s only bus service a full year beyond its scheduled expiration on Dec. 31.
The 6-3 vote for the Metro ArlingtonXpress -- with Councilmembers Charlie Parker, Robert Rivera and Victoria Farrar-Myers opposed -- followed opposition from several citizen speakers who argued the level of ridership hasn’t justified the cost, and that the University of Texas at Arlington should pay more of it.
A federal grant is paying half the $708,000 extension of the MAX, which runs a short loop with stops at UTA, an intersection near AT&T Stadium and the Texas Railway Express CentrePoint/DFW Airport station in north Arlington to connect with commuter trains. The city and UTA have agreed to split the $354,000 difference.
But UTA, whose students and employees make up 50 percent of the bus ridership, has so far only verbally agreed to pay its share. City Manager Trey Yelverton said an interlocal cooperation agreement that formally commits UTA financially would be coming soon, but in the meantime, the hand shake leaves the city technically on the hook so that the deal can make the Dec. 31 deadline.
That drew complaints from several speakers.
“There’s just no justification I can see for spending this kind of money -- my tax money -- to do this,” resident Rachel Reynolds told the council.
Several council members asked to postpone action until next week to give the university time to put it in writing. Staff officials weren’t sure UTA could approve and deliver that paperwork before the deadline, and the grant funding falls through if the remaining 50 percent isn’t locked down.
“We need to fully fund this measure in order for it to go forward,” said City Attorney Teris Solis.
The MAX, which charges $5 a full day pass, started as a two-year pilot program in August 2013 and was extended for one year in 2015. Last July, the council extended the service again, through 2016.
Its ridership has been a bit of a disappointment, hovering around 250 round-trips per day instead of the 500 trips officials had hoped.
Rivera has see-sawed on the issue, voting for the MAX’s creation four years ago, against its first extension in 2015, for it in July and against it on Tuesday. He said he was swayed partly by “overwhelming numbers of citizens” opposed to it, and he believes the extended pilot program has produced all the data it can.
“This was never intended to be a long-term fix,” Rivera said.
Some figured they had reason to distrust a verbal agreement with UTA. In July, the university pulled out the deal at the last minute and left the city fill the gap.
But Yelverton said that UTA, at the time, was frustrated by the city’s “lack of a transportation plan.” Now, he said, the city has its Transportation Advisory Committee in full swing and plans are taking shape.
College officials have “started to see our efforts,” Yelverton said.
The MAX in a benefit in another way. Arlington, the 50th-largest city in the nation, has long been known as the largest U.S city without public transit system. As small as the MAX is, city officials contend it’s enough to lift that label.
