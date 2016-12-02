Arlington officer bonds with injured hit-and-run victim in hospital

The off-duty Arlington officer’s plan was to get home with her 14-year-old son as quickly as she could, Lt. Mandy Baker said.
Traffic slowed along West Sublett Road on Nov. 25 that Baker said she believed indicated a minor accident. And then her son saw the reason for the slow down. There on the ground was a demolished bicycle and a demolished person right next to it.
“It looked like a young child,” Baker said.
Baker got out of her vehicle and stayed with the injured woman who was unconscious on the street.
“I did what I could just to make sure she was still breathing,” Baker said. “I didn’t want this child to think that she was alone.”
Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson has tweeted about the incident and Baker’s response to it.
Days later Lt Baker went to the hospital & checked on the victim. This is the type of compassion & service cops bring to the job daily(2of2) pic.twitter.com/CkE6wa6u0J— Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) December 2, 2016
Baker said she learned later that the victim was 23-year-old Charlotte Mitchell, who was riding home from work on her bicycle because her car was not working. A witness to the collision told Baker he had followed a red or maroon Toyota Corolla from a nearby business because the driver had struck one or two curbs.
“He said he was just about to call 911 because he was concerned that the driver might have been intoxicated when the wreck occurred,” Baker said.
It was about 11:20 p.m., according to police.
The Toyota made a U-turn after striking the bicycle and then immediately sped away, police said. Baker said she believes she saw the suspect vehicle as her vehicle crept toward the wreck scene in the 5300 block of West Sublett Road.
“I wished aloud that I had seen the car and known because maybe I could have chased him down,” Baker said. “But my son immediately said, ‘Mom, I don’t think that’s what God wanted you to do.’ Now, I really feel like I was meant to be there. ”
Baker said the next day she was at the hospital. Mitchell was still unconscious but Baker met her mother. Baker said she was glad because parents do not always get the entire story. Baker told the mother what she had seen.
“Her mother started crying,” Baker said. “We hugged.”
Baker has revisited the hospital this week to check on Mitchell’s recovery. Since the wreck Mitchell has undergone two surgeries to repair two broken ankles, a broken elbow, a broken pelvis, and some internal bleeding, and remained in the hospital Friday, Baker said.
“This isn’t about me being a hero or anything like that, this is about someone coming forward,” Baker said.
Baker said the wreck happened about a mile from her house and people in the neighborhood know the area is dark. The length of the route that Mitchell took to get home has sidewalks for bicyclists to ride on except for the one area where the collision occurred, Baker said. Mitchell was riding with her safety equipment activated but if the driver was impaired he may not have seen her, Baker said.
“I think they made a U-turn to see what they hit and then when they saw it was a person they freaked out,” Baker said.
The Toyota will have some windshield damage and the front end also may be damaged, Baker said.
“This could have been anybody’s child,” Baker said.
Charlotte Mitchell’s mother, April Mitchell, said her daughter has responded well to her treatment and may be coming home soon. April Mitchell said she is grateful to everyone who has helped in the family’s time of need and is hopeful the driver who hurt her daughter will be caught.
“No one gave me any details on what happened to my daughter until Mandy came,” April Mitchell said. “I couldn’t be there for my daughter but Mandy was. She’s amazing.”
If you would like to help:
Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Det. Joe Shipp at 817-459-5635. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.
A gofundme account to help offset Charlotte Mitchell’s medical expenses has been established.
