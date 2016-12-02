Relief, not grief: Castro’s death brings hope for Cuban-Americans

As the long-imagined demise of Fidel Castro began to sink in, Miguel Mendez felt an almost indescribable lightness. Relief and then joy washed over him and so many other Cuban-Americans who had managed over the past 60 years to escape tyranny on the tiny island nation.
Yet at the same moment, Mendez, even 23 years after he fled to the United States, remained keenly distrustful of a repressive regime that he said strangled free speech and seemingly planted government operatives on every street corner.
For as Mendez celebrated the frail dictator’s death at age 90 last week with a bottle of rum in his Arlington home, the 56-year-old did not dare pick up the telephone and call his mother and father or his four brothers and his many nephews still living in Cuba to share in their certain delight.
To do so, he said, would be to put his family in danger of a government backlash.
“No, not on the phone, because if I would say what I really feel and would be celebrating the fact that Fidel died, I would make my family a target,” Mendez said, his 34-year-old business partner and countryman Roberto Llamas helping to translate his Spanish mixed with a smattering of English.
Tens of thousands of Cubans lined the country’s streets as Castro’s ashes made a four-day journey across Cuba, from the capital of Havana on the country’s northern coast to the eastern city of Santiago, where his funeral will be held Sunday.
Even nearly 30 years after the Cold War and a decade since Castro began to transfer power to his brother Raúl, Mendez and Llamas still share the same fears of the communist regime, certain all Cuban phone lines — and incoming emails — remain tapped and under surveillance by eavesdropping officials. While television images have shown throngs of crying, flag-waving Cubans mourning Castro’s death, Mendez said he is sure his family cried tears of joy, but quietly and only within close circles in their homes.
“If you’re not with the regime, you need to shut the hell up or we’re going to make you shut up,” Llamas said of how he perceives the government’s response toward citizens more inclined to celebrate than mourn. In fact, groups of Cubans watching the caravan that included the cedar coffin carrying Castro’s remains, were reportedly organized by government workplaces, where attendance was not obligatory, but enforced by pressure.
“I am not there, but I am seeing it,” said Llamas, who defected in 2007 at age 25. “I know that’s the way it is, that’s the way my country works.”
‘That’s paranoia’
Havana-born Jorge Baldor is SMU-educated, a successful businessman and the founder of the Latino Center for Leadership Development in Dallas. He was just 6 when his parents left the island for Miami. It was 1962, three years after Castro’s revolutionaries seized power, and at the height of U.S tension with the Soviet Union.
Castro’s death did not bring feelings of joy or relief to Baldor. For him, an aging, weakened Castro had already become a footnote in Cuban history, a relic of a disintegrating era. He called Castro the wizard from the Wizard of Oz, a man exposed behind a curtain that had been ripped opened. He said the fear of placing a phone call feeds into the mystique Castro created and doesn’t reflect today’s reality.
“That’s paranoia, that’s part of the mystique,” said Baldor, who acknowledges he views Castro and Cuba more from his perspective as a historian than as a Cuban. “It’s the Wizard of Oz. He was the wizard, but the wizard died. It’s sad that he [Mendez] was so fearful to call his relatives if that’s what he wanted to do. If everyone decided we wanted to call our relatives and say, ‘Whoopee!’ what are they going to do about it?”
Still, for Cubans like Mendez and Llamas who grew into adults under Castro’s grip, their fears and anxieties have remained real.
“For me, it was kind of like a mix of things, but the first thing to come to my mind really was joy,” Llamas said. “It was relief, not because I desire somebody to die, it’s just he was more than a man. He represents many things, oppression, he represents a whole different story that was not just a man. So for me, that man died, and also his ideals died along with him.
“I have a lot of hope for the people in my country, and I hope some day in the near future things can change for them.”
Cubans flocking to U.S.
Much has changed in Cuba as the two-year anniversary of President Obama restoring ties with Cuba approaches.
The U.S. has an embassy in Havana again, U.S. airlines now fly American tourists in and out, Cuba has warmed to legalizing some private businesses and Obama has called to end the trade embargo. However, despite promises of a brighter future, Cubans are flocking to the United States in record numbers.
According to the Pew Research Center, more than 46,000 Cubans have entered the U.S. in fiscal year 2016 and nearly 90,000 over the last two fiscal years compared with 24,278 in fiscal year 2014. In fiscal year 2011, only 7,759 Cubans came to the U.S.
The spike comes as Cubans sense they are in a race against time. As ties between the U.S. and Cuba normalize, Cubans believe their unique arrangement under the 1966 Cuban Adjustment Act that welcomes Cuban refugees and allows them to seek legal permanent residency status after one year, will be repealed.
“As part of opening relations with Cuba, there is even less justification for it, not that there’s any now, but there’s even less justification,” Baldor said of legislation some view as outdated.
Mendez sought personal and economic freedom in America in 1993.
Trained as a chef in Cuba, he is now fulfilling his dream as co-owner and executive chef of the fledgling Cuban restaurant Havana Bar and Grill in south Arlington. Llamas is the general manager. He honed his business skills in Costa Rica, where a friend found him a job at a restaurant mopping floors and washing dishes after he defected.
A member of Cuba’s national water polo team that was playing in a competition in Panama, Llamas left the team hotel with a backpack filled with two pairs of jeans, a couple T-shirts, a pair of shoes, sandals and 25 American dollars.
In two years’ time he worked his way up to manage the restaurant’s two locations. After gaining work experience and earning money, he flew to Cancun, headed to Monterrey and then to Laredo, where he entered the United States. He cold-called relatives who long ago had emigrated to Union City, N.J., and had no idea he was now coming to America.
On Nov. 29, 2009, Llamas arrived in New Jersey, and soon he was working at a Cuban restaurant called Azucar. Mendez was the chef there, and their relationship was forged.
Six months ago Mendez moved to Arlington to join his nephew, Juan Guevara, who fled Cuba 20 years ago. Together they opened their month-old restaurant, a charming space with cloth-covered tables and filled with the scent of Caribbean spices. Mendez phoned Llamas in New Jersey and told him he needed him to run the restaurant. Llamas, who speaks near-perfect English, arrived in Arlington just more than a month ago.
‘Have hope for my country’
In Cuba, they said their ambitions were stifled by a regime that bludgeoned its people into poverty and into believing earning power in foreign countries was purely fiction.
Llamas started to question the government as he grew older. Forbidden from visiting hotels and enjoying the amenities his country offered to its mostly Canadian and European tourists, Llamas started to defy the government’s ban on engaging tourists in his late teens.
He would talk to vacationers and began to realize they were not all elitist millionaires as Cubans were led to believe, that many were ordinary people with ordinary jobs just like him, yet somehow they had enough money to afford luxuries such as airline tickets and hotel rooms.
“Now, when you introduce people to what an economy is, to what a dollar is, what you can make with the effort of your work, the things you can have, and you have all these people in contact with all the people who speak the truth, that information is what is going to bring change to the people,” Llamas said. “Because if you don’t know nothing, if you don’t know how the outside world works, you’ve been living and breathing like that for your whole life.”
Baldor also believes that an awakening to the outside world will bring inevitable change, that one of the last communist strongholds will continue to disintegrate, a process that is being accelerated by normalization with the U.S. and the arrival of American tourists. However, hopes for swift changes that will truly set the Cuban people free and on a path toward prosperity are not high, Baldor said.
He believes a future Cuban government will be something of a “hybrid,” that a democratic system remains a couple generations away. A successor to the Castro throne has emerged. Miguel Díaz-Canel is being groomed as the heir apparent to 85-year-old Raúl.
“I really do have hope for my country and not just political hope,” Llamas said. “My country, unfortunately, is destroyed, from every level of society, moral standards, everything, so there has to be a change from ground zero, from the little kids growing up right now.”
Nine years ago, Llamas lost hope of living a life at home that he had begun to envision beyond Cuba’s shores. He decided he must leave. Now, leaning on a table in the restaurant he manages, he said he can’t imagine his life today if he had remained in Cuba.
“Oh, man, I am trying to look for a comparison, but there is no comparison. I’m happy here where I am,” he said. “I love this country and especially the opportunities it has offered me. I feel like this country is the mother of everybody. She welcomes you like you are her own, and that’s how I feel. I feel like I came to the right country.”
Jeff Caplan: 817-390-7705, @Jeff_Caplan
