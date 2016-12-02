Arlington police investigating 4 armed robberies in 5 hours overnight

Police are investigating four armed robberies in five hours overnight in Arlington, NBCDFW.com reported.
No one was reportedly injured, and no suspect description was immediately available, NBCDFW.com reported. It wasn’t clear if the incidents, listed below, were connected.
- Valero convenience store, 3100 Cooper St., at 10:22 p.m.
- 800 Timberlake Court at 11:21 p.m.
- Valero convenience store, 2500 Southeast Green Oaks Blvd., at 12:30 a.m.
- 7-Eleven convenience store, 2100 East Abram St., at 3:26 a.m.
Arlington police could not be reached for comment early Friday morning.
