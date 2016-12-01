Resident shoots 2 people during attempted burglary in Arlington

A resident shot one man to death and injured another after three people came to his home Thursday morning, police said.
Three people, a woman and two men, were armed when they came to the home in the 900 block of Belemeade Street where a man and woman lived, said Arlington police spokesman Lt. Chris Cook. He said there are signs of forced entry to the home, but police don’t know whether those involved knew each other.
Police were called at 7:15 a.m. and arrived at the scene to find one man dead inside the front door and another shot in the face on the front lawn. The second man was taken to Medical Center Arlington and was in surgery with serious injuries, Cook said.
Police found weapons inside the home, he said.
The two people who live at the home and the woman who came to the house all were detained for questioning, Cook said.
No names were available, but Cook said everyone involved was in their early 20s.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
