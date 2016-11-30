Arlington woman’s cousin survived Colombia plane crash, report says

A North Texas family is headed to Colombia to unite with a family member that is one of six people to survive a plane crash that killed 71 people Monday, CBSDFW.com reported.
Ximena Suarez, a flight attendant on the plane that went down near Mendellin, Colombia, was able to record a message telling her family she was alive, her cousin told CBSDFW.com in an interview.
"I can only be so happy she's alive." EXCLUSIVE: cousin of Ximena Suarez says she's thankful to God, after #ColombiaPlaneCrash. On @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/Aj3SKN76av— Jennifer Lindgren (@JLindgrenCBS11) November 30, 2016
Ana Rodriguez Suarez of Arlington told the station that her cousin was rescued more than four hours after the crash and suffered broken bones to her neck, legs and back.
“All my whole family, my grandmother, my father, my mother, everybody’s all grateful she’s alive,” Ana told CBSDFW.com. “The captain, the co-pilot and one of the reporters was a good friend of the family, so at the same time, we all lost someone.”
She is one of two members of the flight crew to have survived the crash, CBSDFW.com reported.
Suarez is 1 of 2 members of Bolivian flight crew who survived. Family in North Tx says she's in surgery today. @CBSDFW #ColombiaPlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/R5fVatTcnT— Jennifer Lindgren (@JLindgrenCBS11) November 30, 2016
The plane was traveling from Bolivia to Colombia, carrying members of Brazil’s Chapecoense soccer team, journalists, flight crew and more, according to the Associated Press.
Wednesday, investigators were still trying to determine what caused the crash.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments