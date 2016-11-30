Arlington, Rangers unveil timeline for $1 billion stadium project

Texas Rangers and city officials Tuesday laid out a timeline for planning and building the ballclub’s voter-approved $1 billion stadium, which they hope includes hiring an architect by year’s end and finishing with an Opening Day celebration in April 2020.
The framework also clarifies the city’s and the team’s responsibilities as work begins on the project.
In addition to hiring an architect, the Rangers also expect to be interviewing structural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing consultants by Dec. 31. Meanwhile, the city will start assembling its financial team, City Manager Trey Yelverton said.
City voters on Nov. 8 overwhelmingly backed the city’s plan to extend a half-cent sales tax, 2 percent hotel-occupancy tax and 5 percent car-rental tax to pay $500 million toward the project, with bonds projected to be paid off in 30 years. The vote also authorized up to a 10 percent admission tax and $3 parking tax, which the team could use to help pay its share of the retractable-roof stadium’s cost.
The new stadium will replace Globe Life Park, which opened as The Ballpark in Arlington in 1994. The Rangers have said they plan to redevelopment Globe Life with uses including office, retail and dining.
According to the preliminary ballpark development plan:
* Spring 2017. Rangers expect to have conceptual and schematic designs, begin interviews for construction manager at risk and select a third-party plan review and inspection contractor.
* Fall 2017. The team expects to release early construction drawings and kick off a 31-month construction schedule.
The development framework -- the Texas Rangers Ballpark Working Group -- is a collaboration of Rangers staff and key city personnel and contractors. Within that is the executive steering committee, which “guides the overall implementation of the project” and is made up of Yelverton, deputy city managers and the city attorney, the staff report said.
Yelverton said that next year he expects to bring the Rangers and the various city teams in for quarterly updates to the City Council.
