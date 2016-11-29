Arlington considers extending MAX bus service through 2017

The Arlington City Council, after deciding last summer to allow the Metro ArlingtonXpress bus service to expire on Dec. 31, now is considering extending the low-cost ride service through 2017.
The city staff outlined a proposed one-year extension of the service, known as the MAX, that would cost $708,000. A Federal Transit Administration grant would pay half, and the remaining $354,000 would be shared between the city and the University of Texas at Arlington, whose students make up half of the MAX ridership.
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and the Fort Worth Transportation Authority (The T), which operate the MAX service’s three 40-foot buses, have already agreed to the proposal and are open to minor route modifications to increase ridership, said Alicia Winkelblech, assistant director for strategic planning and community development.
But the entire council wasn’t ready to sign off on it Tuesday night. Some members asked the staff to look for possible funding options and other information.
Councilman Charlie Parker said the matter likely will come back to the council for a vote at either the Dec. 6 or Dec. 13 meeting.
I don’t think anybody expects this to be our final solution at all.
Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams
The MAX, now nearly four years old, started as a pilot program set to expire last August. Council members in July extended the service through the end of 2016, saying they would let it expire but promising to have a more permanent transit solution to take its place.
Mayor Jeff Williams said the MAX was intended as “a temporary step to get the ball rolling. I don’t think anybody expects this to be our final solution at all.”
The city empaneled a citizens’ transportation committee several months ago to look at transit solutions for the entire city. But it’s going to need more time, officials said.
The MAX has been something of a disappointment, in that its ridership hovered around 240 one-way trips a day, never approaching the 500 daily trips that officials hoped for. Through the life of the pilot program, the MAX proviced 203,000 rides.
